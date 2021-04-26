Urquidy scheduled to start for Houston against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (13-9, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (10-11, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (1-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Seattle will play on Monday.

The Astros are 10-6 against teams from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Mariners are 2-1 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .298, led by Ty France with a mark of .409.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-2. Ljay Newsome earned his first victory and France went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Jake Odorizzi registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley leads the Astros with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .594.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 26 hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 6-4, .200 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (forearm), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).