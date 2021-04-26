Rogers scheduled to start for Miami against Milwaukee

Miami Marlins (9-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-1, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-1, .37 ERA, .33 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -183, Marlins +158; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Miami will square off on Monday.

The Brewers are 4-5 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .389.

The Marlins are 5-5 on the road. Miami has slugged .358 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .540.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with six extra base hits and is batting .216.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with four home runs home runs and is slugging .449.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .220 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.40 ERA

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).