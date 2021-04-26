Tigers look to stop 4-game skid against Royals

Kansas City Royals (13-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-15, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (1-2, 12.00 ERA, 2.58 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -103, Royals -113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 3-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .263, last in the American League. Jeimer Candelario leads the lineup with a mark of .341.

The Royals are 5-2 against the rest of their division. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .353.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-0. Danny Duffy notched his third victory and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Kansas City. Tarik Skubal registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs and is slugging .514.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).