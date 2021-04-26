Bumgarner has 7-inning no-hitter, doesn’t count in records

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton) AP

Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep Sunday.

Bumgarner (2-2) struck out seven and walked none. The only Braves batter who reached base against him came on shortstop Nick Ahmed’s throwing error in the second inning.

Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count in the list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

In the opener, Zac Gallen (1-0) pitched a one-hitter, allowing Freddie Freeman’s sharp single to right-center field with one out in the sixth of a 5-0 win. This was the first time a team pitched two complete-game shutouts in a doubleheader since Boston’s Reggie Cleveland and Don Aase at Toronto on Sept. 5 1977

Arizona has won six of seven.

Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered in the first game, Bryse Wilson (1-1) allowed four hits, including both home runs, in four innings. Drew Smyly (0-1) gave up six runs — five earned — over four innings in the second game, allowing homers to Pavin Smith, David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar homered.

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Oakland’s 13-game winning streak ended as Austin Hays hit his first two home runs.

The A’s, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.

Oakland won 14 in a row in 1988 and a then-American League record of 20 consecutive wins in 2002. Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight in 2017. The Athletics’ string had been the longest in the majors since that run by the Indians.

John Means (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Jesús Luzardo (1-2) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

PADRES 8, DODGERS 7, 11 INNINGS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. scored on Eric Hosmer’s sacrifice fly in the 11th off Garrett Cleavinger (0-1) and San Diego rallied from a late six-run deficit.

Manny Machado delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth inning for the Padres, who claimed their third win in this dramatic four-game series between Southern California rivals in appropriately theatrical fashion. San Diego trailed 7-1 entering the seventh, but scored two runs in each of the next three innings to force the defending World Series champs into extras on a chilly night at Chavez Ravine.

Tim Hill (1-2) escaped a 10th-inning jam by striking out pinch-hitter Clayton Kershaw and rookie DJ Peters, who swung at a fastball well above the strike zone on a full count. Mark Melancon then earned his eighth save.

ROCKIES 12, PHILLIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and Colorado overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper.

Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats. Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday, in his 68th at-bat.

Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-center in the first and a 468-foot drive that landed on the second deck above Philadelphia’s bullpen beyond right-center in the third, both off Sonny Gray (3-1), who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

Colorado had a season-high 16 hits, four by C.J. Cron. Chase Anderson (0-3) gave up six runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 7, YANKEES 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer, tripled and stole his first career base, helping Cleveland avoid a four-game series sweep.

Reyes homered in the fourth off Jameson Taillon (0-2) as Cleveland overcame a 3-0 deficit and took a 4-3 lead. Reyes a burly 6-foot-5, 265-pounder, led off the sixth with his second big league triple and scored on Jordan Luplow’s double against Nick Nelson for a 6-3 advantage.

Rookie Sam Hentges (1-0), making his second big league appearances following his debut Tuesday, allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth as the Indians stopped their four-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 1, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a right glute strain after giving up three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Five relievers completed a five-hitter. Tim Mayza (1-0) followed Ryu and got the final out in the fourth. He gave up two singles in the fifth — the last hits for the Rays — and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood, who worked out of the jam. Rafael Dolis got four outs for his second save.

Marcus Semien singled off Josh Fleming (1-2) to begin the fifth for Toronto’s first hit and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a bunt single. Semien scored on Santiago Espinal’s single.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Danny Duffy (3-1) allowed four hits in five innings abd struck out eight. He’s allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season.

Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the AL Central-leading Royals, who have won four straight.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer yielded one hit in three scoreless innings, but reliever Tarik Skubal (0-3) gave up runs in the fifth and sixth. The Tigers have lost nine of 10.

RED SOX 5, MARINERS 3

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez doubled twice to raise his season total to 10, and Eduardo Rodríguez (4-0) gave up eight hits and struck out eight in six innings in Boston’s major league-leading 11th comeback victory of the season.

Seattle starter Nick Margevicius (0-2) got just one out while allowing four runs in the first inning. He faced seven batters and walked four of them -- two with the bases loaded -- while also allowing two hits.

Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

METS 4, NATIONALS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets, and J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first off a faltering Patrick Corbin.

Corbin (0-3) lost his 10th straight decision dating to last August, allowing four runs, seven hits and three walks in four-plus innings.

Davis had three hits, raising his average to .414.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech (2-0) struck out a career-high 10 while allowing one run and four hits in five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Chicago won its season-high fourth straight.

Abreu hit a two-run homer, the fifth of the year for the reigning AL MVP, in the first off Kohei Arihara (2-2).

Texas has lost four of five.

PIRATES 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits as Pittsburgh completed a 6-3 trip.

Clay Holmes (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for his first win since July 2, 2019, against the Chicago Cubs. Sam Howard got two outs, Chris Stratton allowed Nelson Cruz’s seventh homer in a three-hit eighth and David Bednar struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Minnesota has lost 11 of 13 and its seven wins are tied with Detroit for fewest in the American League. Matt Shoemaker (1-2) allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty (4-0) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Cincinnati has lost seven straight, its longest skid since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019. .

O’Neill, who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 13 games with a right groin strain, hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.

Alex Reyes earned his fifth save when Tucker Barnhart grounded out with the bases loaded.

Luis Castillo (1-2) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits in six innings and struck out eight for his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago.

Luis Urías hit a two-run single during a five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 trip.

Jake Arrieta gave up one run two hits in six innings on a 44-degree, windy day at Wrigley Field.

ANGELS 4, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning off Luis Garcia (0-2) as the Angels stopped a four-game losing streak.

It was the second consecutive game with a homer for the two-way star, who is tied for the MLB lead with seven home runs and who is scheduled to pitch on Monday.

Yuli Gurriel hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh.

Chris Rodriguez (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh, and Raisel Iglesias allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his third save.

GIANTS 4, MARLINS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, matched his career-best with eight strikeouts and had a two-run triple off Paul Campbell (0-1) for his first career extra-base hit.

Tyler Rogers got his second save.

Jesús Aguilar homered for the third consecutive day for Miami.