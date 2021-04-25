Miami faces Chicago, looks for 5th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (25-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Heat face Chicago.

The Heat are 18-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 22-11 against opponents with a losing record.

The Bulls are 15-15 against conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 7.3 assists and scores 21.3 points per game. Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Vucevic is second on the Bulls averaging 22.2 points while adding 10.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Coby White is averaging 4.5 assists and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 105.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 10 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 47.3% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Goran Dragic: out (rest), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols).