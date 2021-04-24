Pacers use late 12-0 run to beat Pistons 115-109

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert (22) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Josh Jackson (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, Caris LeVert had 25 and the Indiana Pacers had a late 12-0 run to beat the Detroit Pistons 115-109 on Saturday night.

With the Pacers down 101-97 with 4:41 remaining, LeVert made a layup to start the run. Brogdon hit a 3-pointer and added a layup, with the latter making it 109-101 with 2:42 remaining.

Edmond Sumner added 22 points for the Pacers. They swept the season series from the Pistons for the first time since 2016-17 and have won 10 of 12 at home against Detroit.

Jerami Grant, who missed the previous game with a quad injury, led the Pistons with 25 points. Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 21 rebounds.

The Pistons have lost six in a row on the road and seven of nine overall to fall to 18-43.

Sumner scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help the Pacers take a 35-25 lead.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Had a 62-39 rebounding edge, including 15-9 on the offensive glass. ... Stepped on the baseline twice for turnovers on inbounds plays. Committed 18 turnovers while the Pacers had just four.

Pacers: Brogdon has scored at least 20 points in five of seven starts. ... Were without three injured starters, including All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (lower back).

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

Pacers: At Orlando on Sunday night.