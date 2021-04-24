Honeywell Jr. expected to start as Rays host the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (9-10, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-10, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Brent Honeywell Jr. (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays will take on the Rays Saturday.

The Rays are 5-5 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with 15 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 6-3 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto is slugging .369 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .650.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendle leads the Rays with 10 extra base hits and is batting .365.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with nine extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (covid-19 vaccine), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Jordan Romano: (forearm), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).