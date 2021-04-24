Struggling Angels look to break 3-game skid against Astros

Los Angeles Angels (9-9, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (9-10, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.57 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 9-5 against the rest of their division. The Houston offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the team with an average of .326.

The Angels are 2-5 in division games. Los Angeles has hit 26 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Mike Trout leads them with six, averaging one every 9.3 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-2. Cristian Javier recorded his second victory and Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Houston. Alex Cobb took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 11 RBIs and is batting .174.

Shohei Ohtani ranks second on the Angels with nine extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Angels: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (elbow), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).