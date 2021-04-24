Flexen scheduled to start for Mariners at Red Sox

Seattle Mariners (12-8, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-8, first in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -213, Mariners +180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Seattle will square off on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 7-7 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .282 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .371.

The Mariners are 6-3 in road games. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .292 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .405.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Rafael Montero earned his second victory and Mitch Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Darwinzon Hernandez registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 26 hits and has 20 RBIs.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 24 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .191 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).