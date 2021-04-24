Sports

Calgary hosts division foe Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-16-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (20-23-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -110, Canadiens -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal heads to Calgary in a matchup of North Division teams.

The Flames are 20-23-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 20% of chances.

The Canadiens are 20-16-9 in division matchups. Montreal is 19th in the league with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-six in 46 games this season. Mikael Backlund has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 23 goals and has 34 points. Josh Anderson has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canadiens: Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: day to day (illness).

