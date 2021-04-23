Irving and the Nets host the Celtics

Boston Celtics (32-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-20, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kyrie Irving leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Boston. He currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Nets are 20-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 11.0.

The Celtics have gone 18-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is sixth in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 121-109 on March 11. Irving scored 40 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan ranks second on the Nets with 7.4 rebounds and averages 7.7 points. Irving is averaging 23.5 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 25.5 points and is adding 7.3 rebounds. Kemba Walker is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 47.7% shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 111.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (health protocols), Tyler Johnson: day to day (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kevin Durant: day to day (thigh).

Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Brown: out (shoulder), Robert Williams III: out (knee).