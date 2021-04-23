Twins take 4-game skid into matchup with Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-11, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (0-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -155, Pirates +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Twins are 2-5 in home games in 2020. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with an average of .432.

The Pirates have gone 5-7 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .329.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs and is batting .432.

Colin Moran leads the Pirates with 15 RBIs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 1-9, .233 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (health protocols), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols), JT Riddle: (health protocols).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).