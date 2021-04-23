Marquez expected to start as Rockies host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (9-9, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.75 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -118, Phillies +101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Philadelphia will square off on Friday.

The Rockies are 6-6 in home games in 2020. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .277, last in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Phillies are 1-5 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .357.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with six home runs and has 10 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 10 extra base hits and is batting .239.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).