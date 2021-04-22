Saints enter draft with holes at all levels of defense

Read Next

More than half of all states now allow some form of legal sports betting, and if a proposal which has been agreed to in principle between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state gets approved by the Legislature in the next week, Florida could be added to that list and at least $500 million in annual revenue could be added to the budget.

The concept is central to an agreement in concept reached this week between the Tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to five sources who represent parties in the negotiation and were briefed on the deal but were not authorized to speak on the record. A spokesman for the Tribe on Wednesday would only comment that “negotiations are ongoing” and would not confirm the deal.