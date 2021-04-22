Sports
Morasha Wiggins, Jillian Brown named AP D1 Players of Year
The 2021 Associated Press Division 1 girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 11 Michigan sportswriters.
Players of the Year
First-Team All-State
Morasha Wiggins, Kalamazoo Central, Sr.
Jillian Brown, East Grand Rapids, Sr.
Alanna Micheaux, Wayne Memorial, Sr.
Kailee Davis, Detroit Renaissance, Sr.
Theryn Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Jr.
Jaci Tubergen, Hudsonville, Jr.
Keliese Christopher, East Kentwood, Sr.
Brazyll Watkins, Battle Creek Lakeview, Sr.
Ella Stemmer, Saline, Sr.
Kailyn Nash, Muskegon, Sr.
Second-Team All-State
Alaina Diaz, Hudsonville; Alexa Downey, Grosse Pointe South; Mackenzie Egger, Mt. Pleasant; Brooke Daniels, L’Anse Creuse North; Alli Carlson, East Grand Rapids; Macy Brown, East Grand Rapids; Arieonna Ware, Battle Creek Central; Jada Garner, Midland Dow.
Coach of the Year
Kyle Theisen, Midland Dow
Honorable Mention
Shannon Wheeler, Detroit Renaissance; LaChelle Austin, Wayne Memorial: Ciara Hardy, Romulus: Precious Fields, Detroit Cass Tech: Riley Rosenthal, Muskegon Mona Shores; Sophia Hekkema, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Alexis McCully, East Kentwood; Elle Irwin, Rockford; Avery Zeinstra, Byron Center; Ava Scanlon, Grand Ledge; Alyssa Karner, West Ottawa; Maddie Petroelje, Hudsonville; Emma Costen, Hudsonville; Lily Zeinstra, Byron Center; Annelise Lebeda, East Lansing; Maya Pierce, Jackson; Layne Sleight, Jackson Northwest; Emily Homan, Haslett; Rachel Rustad, St. Johns; Alaila Walker, Kalamazoo Central; Adelaide Douglass, Mattawan; Alexa Kolnitys, Midland Dow; Alecsis Smith, Bay City Central; Abby Rey, Midland Dow; Sophie Canen, Saline; Lauren DeWolf, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Jordan Wright, Ann Arbor Huron; Caprice Augustine, Ypsilanti; Kaitlyn Cain, Marysville; Ally Shagena, Port Huron Northern; Julia Gilbert, Port Huron; Genevieve Decker, Anchor Bay; Camille Keyes, Port Huron Northern; Taylor Wolfe, Anchor Bay; Lillee Gustafson, Hartland; Logan Lewis Sr. G West Bloomfield; Indya Davis, West Bloomfield: Sydney Hendrick, West Bloomfield; Madison Skorupski, Clarkston: Shannon Kennedy, Bloomfield Hills Marian; Kendal Zeiter, Troy; Alexis Roberts, Farmington Hills Mercy; Megan Lautner, Traverse City West; Grace Ryan, Temperance-Bedford; Savanna Killinen, Temperance-Bedford; Alex Long, Flushing; Olivia Dirkse, Davison; Taylor Thompson, Grand Blanc; Maeve St. John, Howell; Isabelle Gilmore, DeWitt; Corinne Jones, East Lansing; Janae Tyler, Holt; Ashley Loon, Berkley; Ellie Tisko, Farmington Hills Mercy; Molly Libby, Lakeland; Anna Herberholz, Bloomfield Hills Marian; Heaven Rogers, North Farmington; Maddie Dolenga, Rochester Adams; Sarah Soraghan, Royal Oak; Taylor Anderson, South Lyon East; Sydney LaPrairie, Stoney Creek; Nevaeh Otis, Birmingham Groves; Lauren Gumma, Troy; Andie Wolfe, Walled Lake Northern; Summer Davis, West Bloomfield; Tricia Sankiewicz, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Mikyah Finley, Detroit Renaissance; Maddie Kohler, Grosse Pointe North; Desiree Jackson, Detroit Cass Tech; Elle Irwin, Rockford; Ava Scanlon, Grand Ledge.
