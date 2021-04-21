Antonio Brown and former trainer settle civil lawsuit about sexual assault allegations

The civil lawsuit between NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and a former personal trainer that alleged sexual assault was settled, lawyers in the case announced Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit against Brown, currently a free agent after winning Super Bowl 55 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was filed in September 2019 with Brown’s former personal trainer Britney Taylor alleging he sexually assaulted her twice and raped her on a third incident in Miami, according to NFL.com.

Terms of the settlement between the parties was not disclosed, USA Today reported.

“Antonio and Britney have been friends over a decade. Several years ago they almost became business partners. Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on,” Brown’s representative, Alana Burstyn, and Taylor’s attorney, David Haas, said in separate statements, according to multiple outlets. “Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.”

The NFL suspended Brown, a 32-year-old South Florida native, for eight games due to multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy, and those violations were not related to the allegations Taylor brought forth. According to NFL.com, the league is still investigating the sexual assault allegations.

The Bucs signed Brown last October. He played eight regular-season and three playoff games for the Bucs, snagging five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.