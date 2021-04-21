This former Super Bowl MVP is joining FAU football coach Willie Taggart’s staff

Hines Ward would like to see Jacob Eason on the field early into his college football career at Georgia.

Florida Atlantic University football coach Willie Taggart bolstered his coaching staff this week.

The school announced former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was joining Taggart’s staff. FAU’s Owls Nest was the first to report the news.

Ward, who was the Super Bowl 40 MVP, had more than 12,000 receiving yards on 1,000 receptions during his playing career. He’s spent the past two years as an offensive assistant in the NFL on former Dolphins coach Adam Gase’s staff with the New York Jets.

Ward’s role for FAU will be to work alongside “newly-promoted Owls receivers coach Joey Thomas, who also played in the NFL,” Owls Nest reported.