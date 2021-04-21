Rogers expected to start as Marlins host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (8-9, third in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (7-9, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 12.71 ERA, 3.88 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-1, 7.20 ERA, 3.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -156, Orioles +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Baltimore will face off on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 3-7 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .327.

The Orioles are 7-3 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .373 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .485.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-5. Matt Harvey earned his first victory and Freddy Galvis went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Nick Neidert registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Marlins with 18 hits and has six RBIs.

Maikel Franco leads the Orioles with 15 RBIs and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Starling Marte: (rib), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).