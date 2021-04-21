Burnes whiffs 10 in 6 innings, Brewers blank Padres 6-0

Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney, right, reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his dominant start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the short-handed San Diego Padres 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw and a two-run single from Omar Narváez. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that probably saved two runs.

Jace Peterson went deep in the ninth against his original team.

Burnes (2-1), a native of Bakersfield in Southern California, lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. He gave up four hits and no walks against a lineup missing Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Three relievers finished the six-hitter. San Diego has dropped six of eight.

Milwaukee batted around against Paddack (1-2) in the third. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four unearned) and five hits while striking out seven.

McKinney led off the third with a home run to center field. With one out, Burnes reached safely on a fielding error by second baseman Jurickson Profar. Four batters later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Shaw ripped a fastball into the right-field corner to make it 3-0. Narváez followed with a sharp single to left to score two more.

With two outs in the fourth and Padres runners at the corners, McKinney made a diving catch on a full sprint of a curling line drive near the left-field corner hit by Wil Myers.

It was the second consecutive game the Padres offense has been flat. Machado and Tatis, both banged up, did not start. Tatis pinch-hit in the seventh and singled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: SS Luis Urias was out of the lineup a night after leaving the game when he cramped up on his home run trot. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Urias has some discomfort in the back of his knee, where the hamstring connects, and is day to day. “It’s minor, but reason to be cautious,” Counsell said. ... 2B Kolten Wong (left oblique) is going full bore in his workouts and is on track to be activated during a weekend series at the Chicago Cubs.

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... Machado got the night off because he was banged up during an intense weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Tatis was on the bench to rest his left shoulder, which has given him trouble since spring training.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet makes his season debut. The team has been bringing him along slowly after he left his last regular-season start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missed the playoffs.