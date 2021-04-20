Sports
This Date in Baseball
(Month. Date)
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Month. Date)
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
(Year) -
The Padres scored quickly and then seemed to settle in for another series in which runs figure to be hard-earned.
They managed two hits, their fewest since 2019, and lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Petco Park.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Comments