Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and Phoenix face off

Phoenix Suns (41-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers are 22-6 in home games. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.4 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Suns are 18-7 on the road. Phoenix leads the Western Conference with 27.2 assists. Chris Paul paces the Suns with 8.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 120-111 on Feb. 13. Devin Booker scored 36 points to help lead Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers with 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 23.9 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Paul leads the Suns averaging 8.8 assists while scoring 15.7 points per game. Deandre Ayton is shooting 69.4% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (illness), Tobias Harris: out (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).