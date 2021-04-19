Sheffield expected to start as Seattle hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (10-6)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +174, Dodgers -203; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Mariners went 14-10 at home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last year while averaging 7.2 hits per game.

The Dodgers went 22-8 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 118 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).