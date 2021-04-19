Duffy expected to start as Royals host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (8-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-5)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (2-0, .75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -111, Rays +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The Royals went 15-15 at home in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last year.

The Rays finished 20-11 in road games in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 105 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).