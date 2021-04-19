Buffalo hosts Boston after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (25-12-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-26-7, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +212, Bruins -268; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Boston Bruins after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-2 win against the Penguins.

The Sabres are 12-26-7 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Steven Fogarty leads them averaging 0.9.

The Bruins are 25-12-6 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the league with eight shorthanded goals, led by Brad Marchand with three.

In their last meeting on April 13, Boston won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 16 assists and has 18 points this season. Rasmus Dahlin has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 54 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 31 assists. Craig Smith has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Bruins: Kevan Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness), Jakub Zboril: day to day (illness).