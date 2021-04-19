Rangers take on the Islanders, look for 5th straight win

New York Rangers (23-16-6, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (28-13-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -131, Rangers +108; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will attempt to build upon their four-game win streak with a victory against the New York Islanders.

The Islanders are 28-13-4 in division play. The Islanders average 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Rangers are 23-16-6 against East Division teams. The Rangers rank sixth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on April 11, the Islanders won 3-2. Mathew Barzal recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 assists and has 38 points this season. Jordan Eberle has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

Artemi Panarin has 52 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has five goals over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Bailey: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).