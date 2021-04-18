Tsutsugo’s big hit off Cole gives Rays 3-game sweep of Yanks

Tampa Bay Rays players congratulate designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo, center, who drove in the go-ahead run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

The last-place New York Yankees lost their fifth straight game as Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 win Sunday and a three-game sweep.

Four pitchers combined on the Rays’ second three-hitter of a series in which New York managed 11 hits in all.

Cole (2-1) was hurt by slipshod defense that made three mistakes in the third inning alone, two by center fielder Aaron Hicks and one by left fielder Clint Frazier.

Joey Wendle added a ninth-inning home run off Darren O’Day.

Tampa Bay has won 18 of its last 23 against the Yankees, including in last year’s Division Series.

Ryan Yarbrough (2-1) followed opener Andrew Kittredge and allowed one run and two hits in five innings. Diego Castillo got four outs, and Jeffrey Springs pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first big league save.

PADRES 5, DODGERS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping San Diego beat Los Angeles to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.

Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer handed off a 2-1 lead to Los Angeles’ bullpen after six innings in tight duel with another Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell.

Hosmer doubled in the tying run in the seventh off Brusdar Graterol, then delivered the decisive blow in the eighth.

Keone Kela (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the Padres and Mark Melancon notched his sixth save. Scott Alexander (0-1) took the loss.

INDIANS 6, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shane Bieber kept up his record strikeout run, fanning 13 and pitching Cleveland past Cincinnati.

Bieber (2-1) become the first pitcher in big league history to begin a season with four straight starts with at least 10 strikeouts.

The AL Cy Young Award winner has 48 strikeouts this year, matching Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan for the most through the first four start of a season. Bieber has fanned at least eight in a 16 straight starts, one short of Randy Johnson’s major league mark.

Bieber went eight innings, allowing three runs and six hits with two walks.

Emmanuel Clase struck out the side in the ninth, again hitting 100 mph with his heater, to earn his fourth save.

The Indians hit three home runs, all with two outs, to salvage a win in the all-Ohio series.

Roberto Pérez hit a three-run homer off Wade Miley (2-1) over the center field wall with two on in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.

PHILLIES 2, CARDINALS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading Philadelphia past St. Louis.

Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for the Phillies. His 111.8 mph shot off righty John Gant (0-1) went 425 feet.

Nola (1-1) threw 109 pitches and did little more than give a small fist bump when he completed the milestone.

Gant struck out five and walked five in five innings. Alec Bohm touched him for a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning for a 2-0 lead.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madison Bumgarner had his best outing of the season, allowing a run over five innings as Arizona beat Washington.

Bumgarner (1-2) gave up just two hits and dropped his ERA from 11.20 to 8.68 through four starts. He struck out five and walked one, helping Arizona split the four-game series.

Stefan Crichton earned his first save of the season.

Scheduled starter Stephen Strasburg was a late scratch for Washington. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Paulo Espino (0-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed solo homers to Josh Rojas and Carson Kelly.

Trea Turner hit two solo homers for the Nationals.

GIANTS 1, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as San Francisco scored an unearned run to beat Miami and avert a series sweep.

Wood (1-0), returning from a back problem that sidelined him midway through spring training, allowed three hits and walked none.

Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save to complete the Giants’ third shutout in their past seven games.

Pablo López (0-2) had a career-high nine strikeouts and allowed only an unearned run in six innings.

METS 2, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball and made a dazzling defensive play, catcher James McCann threw out Trevor Story attempting to steal second for the final out and New York beat Colorado.

J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single and Jeff McNeil had an RBI groundout for the Mets, who have won five of six, including two of three at Coors Field this weekend.

Charlie Blackmon had an RBI single for the Rockies, who have lost eight of nine.

Stroman (3-0) allowed three hits and struck out five. In the eighth, the right-hander shuffled quickly off the mound to his right and reached behind his back with his glove to snag Josh Fuentes’ grounder.

Edwin Díaz earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Antonio Senzatela (1-3) went six innings and gave up two runs on five hits.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 2, 1ST GAME

WHITE SOX 5, RED SOX 1, 2ND GAME

BOSTON (AP) — Yermín Mercedes opened a three-run fourth inning with a long homer, and Chicago swept a doubleheader against Boston.

Nick Madrigal had two hits and drove in two runs for Chicago, which climbed back to .500 at 8-8.

In the opener, Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch and Dallas Keuchel pitched five solid innings for Chicago.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI single for Boston’s lone run in the second game.

Mercedes hit a changeup from Martín Pérez (0-1) off a backwall behind the batter’s eye, a drive estimated at 431 feet.

Matt Foster (1-1) got five outs in scoreless relief for the win.

The Red Sox wore their yellow-and-blue City Series uniforms in the first game for the second straight day, honoring the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race.

Yasmani Grandal had an RBI double and Yoán Moncada drove in a run with a single for the White Sox. Keuchel (1-0) gave up two runs and Liam Hendriks got the final three outs for his second save.

Anderson sent a 96.8 mph fastball from Tanner Houck (0-2) into Boston’s bullpen.

ROYALS 2, BLUE JAYS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tapped his bat twice on the plate to make sure it wasn’t cracked, then sent the next pitch he saw from reliever T.J. Zeuch into the left-field fountains, breaking open a scoreless game and sending Kansas City past Toronto.

Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings. Kyle Zimmer (1-0) and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning, and Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter for his second save of the season.

Perez’s two-run shot off Zeuch (0-2) in the seventh inning came one day after his two-out, walk-off homer gave the Royals a 3-2 win and split of their doubleheader.

Kansas City also won the opener Thursday night to take a series from Toronto for the first time since September 2017.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 5, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colin Moran hit an early three-run homer, then had an RBI double in the 10th inning that sent Pittsburgh past Milwaukee.

The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds and Milwaukee’s Avisaíl García also homered.

Moran hit a leadoff double off J.P. Feyereisen (0-1) to bring home automatic runner Bryan Reynolds from second base.

Richard Rodríguez (1-0) earned the win with two innings of perfect relief. Rodríguez has allowed one hit, one walk and no runs in 6 1/3 innings this season.

RANGERS 1, ORIOLES 0, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nate Lowe singled with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning, giving Texas the win over Baltimore after a pitcher’s duel between a pair of opening day starters.

The hit ended a five-game home losing streak for the Rangers. In the top of the 10th, Rangers right fielder Adolis García threw out Maikel Franco at the plate.

Lowe grounded a single to left against the shift off Travis Lakins Sr. (1-1), ending a stretch of 13 2/3 scoreless innings for the Baltimore bullpen.

John King (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Rangers.

When he started the top of the 10th at second base, Franco was just the fifth runner to get that far in a game dominated by Texas’ Kyle Gibson and Baltimore’s John Means.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying Oakland past Detroit for its eighth straight win.

Sean Murphy hit a tying home run in the eighth as the A’s swept the four-game series. Lou Trivino (1-0) retired three batters for the win.

Olson hit a one-out double off Gregory Soto (1-0) when Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes lost a high fly ball in the sun. After Matt Chapman struck out looking, Murphy walked before pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a sharp grounder that rolled under Candelario’s glove into left field.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run home run and six Seattle pitchers combined on a one-hitter against depleted Houston.

France followed Mitch Haniger’s two-run triple with a blast to left field in the decisive four-run fifth inning to give the Mariners the series.

The loss was Houston’s seventh in its last eight games and comes with five players — including four starters — still on the injured list due to COVID-19 concerns.

Seattle starter Nick Margevicius left in the top of the fifth with an undisclosed injury trailing 2-1 after giving up one hit and one unearned run while striking out three. LJay Newsome (1-0), Casey Sadler, Anthony Misiewicz, Rafael Montero and Drew Steckenrider combined for five innings of hitless relief.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-2) struck out seven and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.