Bumgarner expected to start for Arizona against Washington

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-10) vs. Washington Nationals (5-7)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 11.20 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -198, Diamondbacks +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals went 15-18 at home in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.09.

The Diamondbacks went 9-21 away from home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Washington leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Josh Harrison: (back).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).