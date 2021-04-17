DC United scores twice late in first half, beats NYCFC 2-1

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse each scored goals late in the first half to lead DC United to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

NYCFC ended its four-game undefeated streak in the series.

Hines-Ike scored in the 39th minute with an assist from Júnior Moreno. Canouse scored five minutes later on an assist from Julian Gressel.

Valentin Castellanos scored in the 15th minute for NYCFC, but was also shown a yellow card in the 74th. DC United goalkeeper Chris Seitz made his third save, stopping Castellanos's right-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 85th.

The teams met twice during the 2020 regular season. NYCFC took a 4-1 win on Oct. 7 at Yankee Stadium. The teams reached a goalless draw at Audi Field on Sept. 6.

James Sands started for NYCFC. The 20-year-old defender established himself as a starter last season and was given a five-year contract extension last month even as he remains on the radar of European clubs.