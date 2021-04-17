Maurer helps FC Dallas to 0-0 tie against Colorado

Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a 0-0 tie with the Colorado Rapids in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

It's the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest — with seven wins and five draws. Dallas hasn't lost an opener since 2009, when the Chicago Fire won 3-1.

Maurer's last big save of the night came late in the game when he denied former teammate Michael Barrios, who took a pass running down the right. Maurer closed on the rushing Barrios and got wide to deflect the ball out of play.

Maurer led all MLS goalkeepers last year with the lowest goals against average and posted seven shutouts.

William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids.