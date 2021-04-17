WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

To be as successful as Capt. TJ Stewart has been fishing inshore tournaments, it’s not just luck. Stewart’s team continued their reign as the anglers consistently at the top for redfish, snook, and trout slam tournaments with another victory at last weekend’s Suncoast Saltwater Shootout from Whiskey Joe’s in the Manatee River.

“It went OK,” said Stewart, whose expectations are high when tournament fishing. “I hadn’t been fishing for big fish at all on charters, so we were just kind of going with it. At one point we were past Big Pass and close to Venice before ending up all the way across the bay around St. Pete and Clearwater. You kind of just have to go try stuff, we burn a lot of gas and weren’t just sitting there waiting for a bite.”