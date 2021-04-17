Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Seattle at Portland
Lethbridge at Edmonton
Medicine Hat at Red Deer
Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)
Calgary at Edmonton (ppd., virus)
Lethbridge at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Brandon
Swift Current vs. Saskatoon
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kelowna vs. Prince George
Friday's results
Everett 5 Seattle 3
Medicine Hat 4 Red Deer 2
Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)
Red Deer at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 5 Swift Current 4
At Kelowna, B.C.
Prince George 5 Victoria 2
Sunday's games
Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)
Tri-City at Spokane (ppd., virus)
Monday, Apr. 19
Winnipeg at Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
