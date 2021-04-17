Sports

Dunning scheduled to start for Texas against Baltimore

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles (6-8) vs. Texas Rangers (6-8)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-1, 10.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -139, Orioles +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Orioles went 12-15 away from home in 2020. Baltimore hit 77 total home runs with 186 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

