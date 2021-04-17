Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose

San Jose Sharks (18-21-4, sixth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-13-3, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -189, Sharks +156; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts San Jose aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Wild have gone 26-13-3 against division opponents. Minnesota averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Sharks are 18-21-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 16 goals and has 35 points. Kevin Fiala has 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 17 goals and has 36 points. Tomas Hertl has 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).