Votto, Castellanos homer in Reds’ 10-3 rout of Indians

Friday, April 16, 2021.

Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds cruised to a 10-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Jeff Hoffman (2-1) gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio.

Seven of the Reds starters scored in the third. Eugenio Suárez doubled down the third base line to drive in two, and Votto followed with his shot off the top of the left field wall.

Tyler Stephenson had a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Amed Rosario and Jordan Luplow homered for Cleveland, and Josh Naylor had three hits.

Indians starter Logan Allen (1-2) didn't make it out of the third inning. He gave up five runs on three hits, but reliever Phil Maton surrendered the big hits to Suárez and Votto before getting out of the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand and was put on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Max Schrock was recalled from the alternate training site. ... RHP/OF Michael Lorenzen had the first of two PRP injections to stimulate healing in his injured throwing shoulder Wednesday and isn't expected to return until June. ... OF Shogo Akiyama (hamstring) could be back in the first part of May.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Sonny Gray makes his first appearance for the Reds after starting the season on the injured list with a muscle strain in his back. Going for the Indians will be right-hander Triston McKenzie (0-0), who gave up three runs in four innings in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Monday.

