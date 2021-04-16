Hall, Swayman lift Bruins past Islanders 3-0

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is congratulated by Jeremy Lauzon after the team's 3-0 win over the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) AP

Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights.

David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot.

Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

Coming off a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Bruins were again solid defensively, turning back all five of New York’s power play chances.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, including the winner in the third period, to lift Montreal to a victory that snapped Calgary's three-game winning streak.

Toffoli was credited with the go-ahead goal at 15:45 of the third after he deflected in a pass from Joel Armia over the glove of Jacob Markstrom.

Jake Allen made 13 of his 28 saves in the first period for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games — including a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday night.

Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Flames.

WILD 3, SHARKS 2

ST. PAUL, Min.. (AP) — Nick Bonino had a goal and an assist, Cam Talbot made 20 saves and Minnesota held on to win.

Mats Zuccarello and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who won their second straight.

Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane scored Martin Jones stopped 15 of 18 shots for the Sharks, who lost their fourth in a row.

The teams face off again Saturday night in St. Paul.

—

