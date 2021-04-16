Heaney scheduled to start for Angels against Twins

Minnesota Twins (6-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-5)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 7.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels finished 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 85 total home runs last year.

The Twins went 12-17 away from home in 2020. Minnesota hit .242 as a team last year while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Byron Buxton: (hamstring), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols).