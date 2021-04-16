Arizona takes on St. Louis on 5-game skid

St. Louis Blues (19-17-6, fourth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (19-20-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +109, Blues -132; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to break its five-game slide with a victory over St. Louis.

The Coyotes are 19-20-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona has given up 27 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 19-17-6 against West Division opponents. St. Louis has converted on 19.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 24 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Arizona won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-six in 44 games this season. Michael Bunting has six goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 17 goals and has 39 points. David Perron has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee), Robert Thomas: out (upper body).