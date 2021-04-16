Top scorers Scheifele and McDavid meet in Winnipeg-Edmonton matchup

Edmonton Oilers (25-15-2, third in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-14-3, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -113, Oilers -108; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL's top scorers, Mark Scheifele and Connor McDavid, meet when Winnipeg and Edmonton hit the ice. Scheifele is eighth in the NHL with 52 points and McDavid leads the league with 69 points.

The Jets are 27-14-3 against opponents from the North Division. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 21.

The Oilers are 25-15-2 in division games. Edmonton is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by McDavid with 23.

In their last meeting on March 20, Edmonton won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 52 total points for the Jets, 17 goals and 35 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

McDavid has 69 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 46 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).