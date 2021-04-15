WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

Betty Ferguson spent her entire political career fighting for Black and brown people. The city of Miami Gardens might not even exist if it weren’t for her efforts. So it should come as no surprise that hours before the city council was scheduled to vote on a resolution that would pave the way for a Formula One race, she was stationed outside City Hall.

“It’s a game to them,” Ferguson told the Miami Herald ahead of the meeting. “It’s an insult to us.”