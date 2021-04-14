WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

EVERETT, Wash. - Eli Zummack set up three goals before scoring the eventual winner while shorthanded in the third period, and the Spokane Chiefs came from behind to beat the Everett Silvertips 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Adam Beckman had a pair of goals and Copeland Fricker netted the other for the Chiefs (3-5-3), who erased a 3-1 deficit to pick up the two points.