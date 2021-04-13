Sports

Charlotte and Los Angeles meet in cross-conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (33-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets in cross-conference action.

The Hornets have gone 13-10 in home games. Charlotte has an 8-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 17-10 in road games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 116-105 in the last matchup on March 18. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points, and LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 7.4 rebounds and averages 9.2 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Schroder has shot 43.2% and is averaging 15.3 points for the Lakers. Markieff Morris is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 43.5% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 103.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols).

  Comments  

Sports

Oklahoma City visits Utah following Mitchell’s 42-point showing

April 13, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Minnesota faces Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight home win

April 13, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Washington visits Sacramento following Fox’s 43-point showing

April 13, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks face the Grizzlies

April 13, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game slide

April 13, 2021 3:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service