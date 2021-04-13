Doncic and the Mavericks face the Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks (29-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Memphis. He's fifth in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 12-17 in conference matchups. Memphis ranks second in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Mavericks have gone 16-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from deep. Maxi Kleber leads the Mavericks shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies 102-92 in their last matchup on Feb. 22. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 29 points, and Ja Morant paced Memphis scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Valanciunas is averaging 21.3 points and 13.4 rebounds while shooting 65.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Doncic ranks second on the Mavericks with 8.0 rebounds and averages 28.6 points. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 45 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (rest).