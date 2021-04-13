Washington visits Sacramento following Fox’s 43-point showing

Washington Wizards (20-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-32, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays the Washington Wizards after De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings' 117-110 loss to the Pelicans.

The Kings are 12-15 in home games. Sacramento is 9-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards are 10-17 in road games. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.3%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 121-119 in the last matchup on March 17. Fox led Sacramento with 28 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is third on the Kings with 6.8 rebounds and averages 15.5 points. Fox is averaging 29 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 10.7 rebounds and averages 21.7 points. Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 113 points, 39.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 48.8% shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: day to day (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Buddy Hield: out (illness).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).