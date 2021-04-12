New York hosts Sporting Kansas City for season opener

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York starts the season at home against Sporting Kansas City.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 5-4-1 at home during the 2020 season. New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

Sporting Kansas City put together a 12-6-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-2-2 in road games. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season, averaging 0.7 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: None listed.

Sporting Kansas City: None listed.