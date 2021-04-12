West Brom boosts unlikely EPL survival bid with another win

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Monday April 12, 2021. (Catherine Ivil/Pool via AP) AP

West Bromwich Albion beat Southampton 3-0 on Monday for a second straight big win in its unlikely bid to escape relegation from the Premier League.

Matheus Pereira converted a 32nd-minute penalty, which he earned himself for getting tripped by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, for the opening goal and Matt Phillips doubled the lead three minutes later with a close-range finish at the far post.

Callum Robinson ran onto a pass through the middle of Southampton’s defense to shoot home left-footed for the third goal in the 69th as West Brom followed up its surprising 5-2 victory at Chelsea last weekend.

Sam Allardyce’s team might have left its survival bid too late, though.

Eight points separate West Brom, which is in next-to-last place, and Newcastle, the team occupying the spot above the relegation zone. Both have seven games left to play.

Southampton, which had a penalty from James Ward-Prowse saved by Sam Johnstone in second-half stoppage time, remained 10 points clear of the bottom three so its top-flight status is probably already secure for another season. But it was a worrying result and performance ahead of the team's FA Cup semifinal against Leicester on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has conceded 12 goals in its last four league games.