Sports
Adam Sandler saw a Happy Gilmore resemblance with Will Zalatoris, who had a funny reply
If you were watching The Masters and couldn’t help but think Will Zalatoris shared a resemblance with a popular golf movie character, you weren’t alone.
Actor/comedian Adam Sandler noticed and tweeted a side-by-side photo of Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in the tournament by one shot behind Hideki Matsuyama, and an image of the young caddie from his 1990s mega-hit comedy film, Happy Gilmore.
Sandler’s tweet came Sunday afternoon just before Zalatoris played his final round. While the green jacket eluded him, the 24-year-old showcased his sense of humor with his own funny reply to Sandler’s tweet.
Check it out below:
It’s also not the first time Zalatoris has heard doppleganger references before. He has also heard he looks like actor Owen Wilson in addition to the caddie from Happy Gilmore.
Comments