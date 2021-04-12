Adam Sandler saw a Happy Gilmore resemblance with Will Zalatoris, who had a funny reply

Actor/comedian Adam Sandler delivered a funny tweet Sunday, showing the resemblance of 24-year-old professional golfer Will Zalatoris and the caddie from his hit comedy film Happy Gilmore. Zalatoris was aiming to win The Masters on April 11, 2021. Screenshot Twitter @AdamSandler

If you were watching The Masters and couldn’t help but think Will Zalatoris shared a resemblance with a popular golf movie character, you weren’t alone.

Actor/comedian Adam Sandler noticed and tweeted a side-by-side photo of Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in the tournament by one shot behind Hideki Matsuyama, and an image of the young caddie from his 1990s mega-hit comedy film, Happy Gilmore.

Sandler’s tweet came Sunday afternoon just before Zalatoris played his final round. While the green jacket eluded him, the 24-year-old showcased his sense of humor with his own funny reply to Sandler’s tweet.

Check it out below:

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

It’s also not the first time Zalatoris has heard doppleganger references before. He has also heard he looks like actor Owen Wilson in addition to the caddie from Happy Gilmore.