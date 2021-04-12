Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Mariners

Seattle Mariners (5-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-5)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 102 total doubles last season.

The Mariners went 13-23 on the road in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last season while averaging 7.2 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Freddy Galvis: (knee/ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).