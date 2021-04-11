AP Sportlight

April 12

1941 — The Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to cap a four-game sweep in the Stanley Cup finals.

1942 — Byron Nelson wins his second Masters, edging Ben Hogan by one stroke.

1953 — Ben Hogan takes his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Porky Oliver.

1954 — Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff round to win his third Masters.

1958 — St. Louis’ Bob Pettit scores a record 50 points as the Hawks beat the Boston Celtics in six games for the NBA title.

1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.

1981 — Tom Watson wins his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.

1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.

1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive British victories. Couples beats Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at age 49.

1998 — Mark O’Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O’Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.

2005 — Smithtown (N.Y.) High School’s co-ed badminton team defeats Miller Place (N.Y.) High School 10-5 to end Miller Place’s 504-match win streak, the longest sports winning streak in U.S. history. For Miller Place, it is the first loss in the program’s history, which began in 1973.

2007 — Kobe Bryant records his ninth 50-point performance of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers drop a 118-110 decision to the L.A. Clippers. Bryant’s 50-point efforts are the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain also had nine during the 1964-65 season playing with Philadelphia and San Francisco.

2009 — Angel Cabrera becomes the first Argentine to win the Masters, beating 48-year-old Kenny Perry with a two-putt par on the second hole of a playoff.

2013 — Guan Tianlang, a 14-year-old from China, makes history as the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. Despite being the first player at Augusta National to get hit with a one-shot penalty for slow play, Guan makes the cut under the 10-shot rule at the Masters.

2015 — Jordan Spieth romps to his first major championship with a record-tying performance at the Masters, shooting an 18-under 270 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the green jacket since 1976. Spieth is the first Masters champion to lead after every round since Raymond Floyd 39 years ago.