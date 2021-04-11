Williams expected to start for Cubs at Pirates

Chicago Cubs (4-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-6)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (1-0, 3.00 ERA) Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 74 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).