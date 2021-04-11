Mets to host Marlins Sunday

Miami Marlins (2-6) vs. New York Mets (2-3)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Mets finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. New York hit .272 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 86 total home runs last year.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Miami averaged 7.9 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Jorge Alfaro: (hamstring).