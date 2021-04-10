WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

In 2020 the Crosthwait Memorial Fishing Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. As the oldest multi-species tournament on Florida’s west coast, the Crosthwait is a tradition to so many of Manatee County’s anglers, both young and old, and it’s cancellation left anglers missing a competitive event they look forward to yearly.

Returning this May, the 37th year of the tournament will feature quite a few changes from its historic format that teams will need to be aware of, specifically in the inshore division.